Scott Spirit Buys 4,050 Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Scott Spirit acquired 4,050 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,723.50 ($25,768.88).

SFOR stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 475.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 457.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,265.00. S4 Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108.60 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 556 ($7.26).

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

