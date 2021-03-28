Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Sold by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554,700 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Selecta Biosciences worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SELB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 457,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 853,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,079. The stock has a market cap of $469.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.