Selfkey Trading Down 8.4% This Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $91.89 million and approximately $44.40 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00047966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00610088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065096 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,318,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

