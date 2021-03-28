Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $132.14 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

