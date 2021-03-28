Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a growth of 842.6% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIHS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 1,049,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,495. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 182.96% and a negative return on equity of 415.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

