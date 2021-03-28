Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 3,750 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,183 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $32,788.66.

On Thursday, March 18th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 817 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $12,459.25.

On Friday, March 5th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNSE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.