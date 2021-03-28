SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SFL were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,831,000 after buying an additional 259,076 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 4,715.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 198,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.17. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

