Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Increases By 345.9%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 345.9% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of IAF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,519. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

