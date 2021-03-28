Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Declines By 84.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMOV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

