Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Drops By 53.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.4 days.

BNTGF opened at $85.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

