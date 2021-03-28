Short Interest in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Declines By 76.5%

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CIXX. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.80. 14,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.