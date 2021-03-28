Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Rises By 200.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CLCGY stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

