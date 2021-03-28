Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Expands By 392.5%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 392.5% from the February 28th total of 333,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Document Security Systems stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 2,041,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,946. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

