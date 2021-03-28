Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Increases By 262.1%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 262.1% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Fanuc stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

