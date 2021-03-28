Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 176.0%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 176.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Fibra Danhos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GRFFF stock remained flat at $$1.21 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

