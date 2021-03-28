Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Increases By 963.6%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 963.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of FMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

