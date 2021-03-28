Short Interest in Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Drops By 97.0%

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 1,478,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Green Growth Brands stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Green Growth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Get Green Growth Brands alerts:

About Green Growth Brands

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD)-infused consumer products in the United States. It provides medical and retail marijuana products to various dispensaries; and CBD-infused personal care and beauty products, such as therapeutic, face care, body care, shower and bathroom, and sleep products through shops, e-commerce, and wholesale channels.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Green Growth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Growth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.