Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Increases By 416.7%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of GBLBY stock remained flat at $$10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

