Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Increases By 170.2%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 170.2% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 204,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in GSE Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GVP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 48,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.65. GSE Systems has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

