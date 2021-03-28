Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Declines By 60.8%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,700 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 414,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $19.75. 364,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after acquiring an additional 94,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.