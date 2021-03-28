Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Declines By 59.8%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HOFSQ stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 235,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,840. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $626,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

