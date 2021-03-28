Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Decreases By 91.3%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

HPI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,706. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

