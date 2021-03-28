Short Interest in Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDIT) Rises By 5,500.0%

Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIT opened at $0.03 on Friday. Medite Cancer Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Medite Cancer Diagnostics

Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning.

