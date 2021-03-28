Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Drops By 94.2%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the February 28th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $$11.05 on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

