Short Interest in Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Expands By 1,541.7%

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,541.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MOJGF remained flat at $$0.37 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,585. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40. Mojave Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

Get Mojave Gold alerts:

Mojave Gold Company Profile

Mojave Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and vanadium deposits. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sonora Gold property covering an area of 7,825 hectares located in the mining district of Benjamin Hill in Sonora, Mexico; and 80% interest in the Panther1 property located in Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mojave Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mojave Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.