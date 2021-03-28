Short Interest in Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Declines By 99.7%

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRUF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Morgan Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $$4.31 during trading on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.