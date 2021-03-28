Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Decreases By 72.9%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of New Concept Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 393,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a current ratio of 38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.10. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 590,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,685 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

