Short Interest in On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Increases By 208.0%

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 208.0% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of On the Beach Group stock remained flat at $$5.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.