Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Drops By 63.6%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OGFGY stock remained flat at $$3.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

