Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Rises By 220.3%

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 220.3% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

NYSE PHT opened at $9.29 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

