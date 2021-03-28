Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Decreases By 60.1%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Propanc Biopharma stock remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 109,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,057. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Propanc Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $41.10.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

