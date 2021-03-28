Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Decreases By 90.0%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

