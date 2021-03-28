Short Interest in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Grows By 211.8%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. Severn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $160.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Severn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

