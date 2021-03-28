Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Expands By 1,861.5%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 1,861.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAUHY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. 10,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29. Straumann has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $66.52.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

