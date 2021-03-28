Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Drops By 83.1%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tower One Wireless stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,921. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.