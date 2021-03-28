Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Decreases By 85.1%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVPKF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

