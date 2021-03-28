Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Increases By 293.3%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 293.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CSF traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $61.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.