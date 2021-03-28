Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman Sells 4,000 Shares

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,742,219.15.

Paula Jourdain Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90.

TSE SIA traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,509. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.56. The stock has a market cap of C$963.89 million and a PE ratio of -39.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.44%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.65.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

