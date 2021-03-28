Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

SVKEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

Shares of SVKEF remained flat at $$12.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.13.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.