SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 533,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCE remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. SMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.