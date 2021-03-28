Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $229.88

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $229.88 and last traded at $229.88, with a volume of 12414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,915. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.