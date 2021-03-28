Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, AlphaValue cut Société BIC to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Société BIC stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.17.

About Société BIC

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe and internationally. The company offers stationery products, including ball pens, ink, dry gel pens, fineliner pens, graphite pencils, coloring pencils, coloring felt pens, poster paints, water colors, plasticines, double-sided dry eraser whiteboards, mini pocket mouse decor, glue stock dÃ©cor, markers, stickers, graphic pencils, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, dyes, leads, writing instruments, and correction and adhesive tapes, as well as crayons, arts and crafts kits, correction fluids, correction pens, and erasers.

