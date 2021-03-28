Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr Sells 52,690 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 52,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $721,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $589,364.36.

On Friday, March 19th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00.

HOOK opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOK. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

