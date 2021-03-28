Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $59.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.24. 402,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,037. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,696,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

