South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 346.9% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. South32 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,913. South32 has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. South32’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

