SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Short Interest Update

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS SCSG remained flat at $$9.50 on Friday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from SouthCrest Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

