S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $359.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.