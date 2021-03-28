Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Up 211.9% Over Last Week

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 61.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded up 211.9% against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $201,789.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $44.10 or 0.00078155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00229315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.61 or 0.00851677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00050910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00075190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00032298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 86,005 coins and its circulating supply is 34,112 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

