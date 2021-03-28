Spaceswap Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Spaceswap has a market cap of $2.40 million and $133,377.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 113.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00224960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.33 or 0.00875393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00051737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00078450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028891 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 4,824,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,818,854 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

