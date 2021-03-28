Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $3.15. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

About Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF)

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.